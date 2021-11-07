DA open to coalition talks in the Western Cape

In the Western Cape, 15 communities still don't know who will officially govern them and the DA is open to coalition talks.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town mayor-elect Geordin Hill-Lewis said the city is the only major metro with an outright majority but said his national bosses were open to the idea of coalitions.



“Cape Town does not form part of those coalition negotiations unless of course there is a deal made in Pretoria which has any impact on Cape Town,” said Hill-Lewis.



The ANC’s Xolani Sotashe said national leaders were busy assessing their losses.



“We need to do some serious introspection as African National Congress. These results are a serious wake up call for the organisation,” Sotashe said.



GOOD’s Brett Herron said the party was considering coalitions.

“We haven’t made any decisions yet. We are still debating all of those options,” said Herron.



The Economic Freedom Fighters’ Banzi Dambuza said the party would stick to their guns.



“The EFF is a leftist movement. All the other political parties, if they are not able to deal with these issues then the EFF has nothing to talk about,” Dambuza said.



In the Western Cape, 15 communities still don't know who will officially govern them.

Towns to keep an eye on will be George, where a coalition of five of the top six parties could unseat the DA and Kanaland, where the Independent Congress of SA (Icosa) could use their 45% majority powers for an even bigger slice of the municipal pie.