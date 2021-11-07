Coalitions can be disruptive, say Joburg residents

Johannesburg has been governed by coalitions since the 2016 municipal elections causing instability in various areas.

JOHANNESBURG - As the dust settles on one of the most unpredictable elections democratic South Africa has witnessed, the focus shifts to the formation of governments in several hung municipalities and metros.

Political parties have two weeks to embark on coalition talks before councils are dissolved.

With no single party recording more than 50% in the City of Johannesburg, the coveted metro looks set to be run by a coalition.

Johannesburg has been governed by coalitions since the 2016 municipal elections causing instability in various areas.

Residents who spoke to Eyewitness News said while coalitions have the potential to inspire change and better governance, they can also be disruptive and have detrimental effects on service delivery.

"I would have loved one party to get majority so that each political party gets that gets mandates from the residents of Joburg from can prove itself without political mingling if I may put it that way," said one resident.

"I think it works for political parties but not necessarily for residents because I think the parties avoid taking responsibility for their actions," said another resident.

Meanwhile, political analyst Sanusha Naidoo said building coalitions must be in the interest of citizens.

"Maybe none of you deserve an outright majority that you will have to come to the negotiating table. At the end of the day the real value proposition here are the people, not the political parties because the political parties cannot survive, cannot exist without the electorate," said Naidoo.

She said without vision, compromise, and integrity the chances of establishing good coalitions are slim.