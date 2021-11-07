Cape Town’s SPCA sees increase in admissions after Guy Fawkes

Animal rights activists are questioning why some South Africans choose to celebrate the colonial-era's Guy Fawkes Day.

CAPE TOWN - Animal rights activists are questioning why some South Africans choose to celebrate the colonial-era's Guy Fawkes Day.



Each year on 5 November, the failed attempts of a group to disrupt the British government in 1605 are celebrated, especially in former British colonies.



And every year organisations like the SPCA are inundated with rescue calls for animals left injured or killed by fireworks.

In Cape Town, the SPCA received around 50 callouts on Friday and have spent the weekend trying to collect animals and reunite them with their owners.



The Cape of Goodhope SPCA's Belinda Abraham said they also sawn a number of wildlife being displaced from their habitats.



“Guy Fawkes actually resulted in a 48% increase in regular after-hours admissions so it’s actually quite impactful when you put it into a percentage. We also know from past experience that there are many out there who didn’t come in so they will still find their way here hopefully to a place of safety,” Abraham said.



In anticipation of law-breakers setting off fireworks, the group spent last week assisting pet owners to comfort their animals.

Abraham said they were grateful to those who went out of their way to help.



“So many people just completely disregard the fact that there were no sites and they were just discharging the fireworks in their residential areas which is against the law. At the same time it’s very encouraging to see so many people looking for advice and seeking for ways that they could help keep their animals safe,” said Abraham.