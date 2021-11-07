BUSANI NGCAWENI: A preliminary theses on post-election noises

OPINION

The 2021 local government elections curtain has officially closed. There are winners and losers, sulkers and triumphists. The newly employed and others joining the ranks of the NEET - not in education, employment and training. Many bureaucrats have entered the world of uncertainty - how do they professionally serve in a fractious coalition milieu overflowing with knowns and unknowns?

The fourth estate crisscrossed party tables trying to get objective commentaries of what happened on 1 November. Commentators, like sangomas, have made predictions and attended in counterfactual arguments trying to discern “what if”, “what accounts for”, etcetera.

Now we are trying to make sense of the tsunami that has passed. In this regard we offer three theses as a small contribution to the evolving understanding of the electoral outcomes.

Thesis 1: “What Happened, KwaZulu?”

Subject to declaration of results, here is one nugget about district and local municipalities in King Cetywayo, northern KZN:

There are 30+ year-old townships in the district that started small catering for the middle class and bureaucracy of KwaZulu homeland. These include places like eShowe, eSikhawini/Skhaleni, Dlangezwa, eNseleni, Melmoth, and old suburbs of Richards Bay.

These townships were a flagship for the Bantustan and apartheid to showcase the “viability” of desperate development. They had water and electricity and other minimum basic services.

These have grown exponentially over the past 20 years, and diversified politically. This density meant these “homeland townships” carried the majority of votes in these generally rural municipalities.

In places like Mlalazi, the African National Congress (ANC) enjoyed absolute majority, having toppled the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). And something significant happened there in the past few years: the delivery of services was tenderised and politicised and therefore captured by contending local interests, rentseekers, and warlords.

This interrupted services like water and refuse removal. Communities there now struggle with basic services. These small towns and cities are teetering on the brink of becoming Mthatha – a municipality that fails on the very purpose of local governance: refuse removal so it doesn’t contaminate water supplies and cause water-borne diseases.

And the gunshots across and among these local squabbling rentseekers/factions/business interests were sounding loud, sending communities into hiding, reminiscent of the political violence of yesteryear. Remember “Ngeke ngiye KwaZulu kwafela ubaba”?

Come 1 November 2021, the voters lodged divorce papers in the hope of liberating themselves from misgovernance.

There are tales of service providers, working with councillors, breaking water pipes so that their water delivery trucks can be dispatched to deliver water at premium.

This hypothesis is subject to the release of final results, and zooming in on the performance of the movement in these areas.

The voters sang “the thrill is gone baby”, returning to the old blesser, Inkatha (proxy for KwaZulu government), which delivered services during the flagship days. Check Ngwelezane and Dlangezwa.

This is only an emergent view, which tries to steer the conversation away from easy answers like “people are angry about the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma”, “the IFP is now a modern party”, etcetera. Yes, those factors do matter a lot, but there is a bigger nuance needed than reducing active voter choices to national political discontents.

Of course, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi must be credited as to many who voted for the IFP he said “trust us”. And voters affirmed him - the absence of any ideological bond notwithstanding. There are numerous other contemporaneous circumstances that have converged in his favour.

Remember the few months old Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation report on trust in state institutions did conclude that people do not trust local authorities because they believe they are not serving their immediate socio-economic needs.

Thesis 2: “The spectre of Phoenix”

Race matters in South African politics. The DA knew this when they ran the racist posters in Phoenix. Here they are, they won most wards in Phoenix.

Meanwhile the broad church pussyfooted, pursued reconciliation with the perpetrators, leaving victims in the open arms of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) who profited on desperation of the people of my hood, Inanda, where they already have two Members of Parliament.

In many other wards in the country race mattered too in favour of the Freedom Front Plus, Gayton McKensie’s Patriotic Alliance (it’s easier to remember him than his party’s name). FF+ doesn’t have to do door to door campaigns. Their constituency knows who they are and what they represent. So McKensie is milking the “protecting coloureds” cow.

In the case of Herman Mashaba, it is the same thing. He is profiting from selling “protecting the locals” from invading foreign nationals.

The madam from the Cape speaks out against identity politics while also milking the same tree dry.

Thesis 3: “Ingulube esesakeni: Who is our mayor?”

There is a known but unspoken reality that the archaic bureaucratic systems of the ruling party are causing hostage drama. When most major political parties parade their mayors, the movement gets entangled in internal bureaucratic processes, and goes into the ballot without candidate leaders.



Even with the proposed selection and interview processes, for many voters, it means buying a pig in a sack (ingulube esesakeni) which may yield an unpopular mayor. Someone even quipped in Johannesburg: “The DA and Cope mayoral candidates look trustworthy in those posters…I wonder how ours look like.”

This is an important consideration in this era of “personalities” and “influencers” driven by social media likes and trends. So, the would-be mayors are unknown and never resonate with constituencies. Their profiles can’t be interrogated before voters make choices.

There is no more gain in pointing out that the ANC movement is narcissistic, spending too much time dealing with internal contradictions than advancing the national democratic revolution project.