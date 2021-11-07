Boucher: 'Bitter pill' as Proteas knocked out of T20 World Cup

Proteas coach Mark Boucher said it was a bitter pill to swallow after South Africa beat England in their final Super 12 encounter but failed to make the semifinals.

JOHANNESBURG - Proteas coach Mark Boucher said it was a bitter pill to swallow after South Africa beat England in their final Super 12 encounter but failed to make the semifinals.

The Proteas knew that beating the 50 over world champions would be the only result that could get them to the last four after Australia beat the West Indies earlier in the day.

South Africa were asked to bat first with Quinton de Kock (34) and Rassie van der Dussen adding 71 runs for the second wicket.

Although de Kock was eventually caught in the deep off the bowling of Adil Rashid (1-32), the experienced van der Dussen found a more than capable partner in Aiden Markram as the pair combined for a game-changing partnership of 103 runs, with van der Dussen smashing 94 off 60 balls, while Markram continued his impressive form in the tournament, recording 52 off 25 balls.

The Proteas posting 189/2 in their 20 overs.

Kagiso Rabada picked up the third hat-trick of the 2021 T20 World Cup in the final over of the game, removing Chris Woakes (7), Morgan (17) and Chris Joran (0) to wrap up the result for South Africa and finish with figures of 3 – 48.

Temba Bavuma’s team ended Group 1 in third place on eight points, tied with Australia and separated by a net run rate of 0.477, with the Australians and first-place England going through to the semi-finals.

Coach Mark Boucher said despite not advancing, he thinks the team played good cricket: "We played under a lot of pressure having lost our first game, we put in a lot of hard work in training, our chats throughout were good as well. We beat the in form side in white ball cricket at the moment so it's tough for the guys to come to terms with".