Free State Education Department 'horrified' at school stabbings, deaths

A learner from the Kegomoditswe Primary School in Hertzogville was fatally attacked by a fellow learner during a scuffle near the school gate.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Education Department has expressed its horror after two pupils were stabbed to death in two separate incidents in the province.

A pupil from the Kegomoditswe Primary School in Hertzogville was fatally attacked by a fellow learner during a scuffle near the school gate.

Just a few days earlier a 19-year-old pupils from the Lerato Thando High School in Harrismith was also fatally stabbed by a 17-year-old pupil.

"We condemn this kind of incident. We are calling on all our learners throughout the province to desist from any acts of violence and to desist from carrying any weapon in our schools. We are also calling on our parents, community members, community leaders to make sure that we stamp out these kinds of incidents in our schools." said the department's Horward Ndaba.