South Africa will miss December target of 70% COVID vaccinations
The Health Department's acting Director General Nicholas Crisp says they realised turnout at vaccine sites has been declining.
JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department has admitted that it won't be able to make its target to vaccinate 70% of South Africa’s adult population against COVID-19 by the end of December.
At its last briefing a week ago, Health Minister Joe Phaahla was still urging people to reach this target.
The department's acting Director General Nicholas Crisp said they realised that the turnout at vaccine sites has been declining despite efforts to attract more people.
Between private and public facilities, the country has the capacity to vaccinate 300,000 people per day.
INFECTIONS IN SOUTH AFRICA
Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours, 339 new COVID-19 cases have been reported and a further 44 deaths bringing total fatalities to 89,295 to date.
Most new cases are from Gauteng at 26% followed by Western Cape (19%).
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 923 393 with 339 new cases reported. Today 44 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 89 295 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 816 018 with a recovery rate of 96,3% pic.twitter.com/g6pYPu6qTtDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) November 5, 2021
VACCINATION DRIVE CONTINUES
Pop-up vaccination sites are being set up at grocery stores, shopping malls and South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) pay points across the Mitchells Plain community in the Western Cape.
This as the provincial health department continues to get as many people vaccinated as possible as an expected fourth wave of infections looms.
The department said a fully vaccinated person was four times less likely to die of COVID-19 than an unvaccinated person.
In the province more than 2.3 million people have been vaccinated.