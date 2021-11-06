South Africa will miss December target of 70% COVID vaccinations

The Health Department's acting Director General Nicholas Crisp says they realised turnout at vaccine sites has been declining.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department has admitted that it won't be able to make its target to vaccinate 70% of South Africa’s adult population against COVID-19 by the end of December.

At its last briefing a week ago, Health Minister Joe Phaahla was still urging people to reach this target.

The department's acting Director General Nicholas Crisp said they realised that the turnout at vaccine sites has been declining despite efforts to attract more people.

Between private and public facilities, the country has the capacity to vaccinate 300,000 people per day.

INFECTIONS IN SOUTH AFRICA

Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours, 339 new COVID-19 cases have been reported and a further 44 deaths bringing total fatalities to 89,295 to date.

Most new cases are from Gauteng at 26% followed by Western Cape (19%).