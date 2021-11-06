After elections, political parties shift their gaze to coalition talks

The 2021 polls left the ANC bruised after it lost total control in some municipalities, leaving 66 hung.

JOHANNESBURG - With local government elections concluded, it's a crucial weekend for political parties as coalition talks are set to begin.

The 2021 polls left the African National Congress (ANC) bruised after it lost total control in some municipalities, leaving 66 hung.

Out of 213 councils the ANC only managed to get a majority in 116 municipalities.

On Friday, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) released what it called a framework of principles at which it will negotiate coalitions.

It’s understood the EFF is meeting the ANC on Saturday while the ANC special NWC meets to discuss their coalition strategy.

What will make the talks harder is that the Freedom Front Plus has said it will not enter a marriage with the ANC and EFF.

Coalition talks were expected in various municipalities across the country.