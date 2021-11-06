Nosicelo Mtebeni murder suspect due back in court

The accused has been charged with murder and defeating the ends of justice. The charges follow the gruesome murder of a 23-year-old University of Fort Hare student, Nosicelo Mtebeni.

CAPE TOWN - An East London man accused of chopping he's lover's body will appear in court next week.

Alutha Pasile appeared in court this week, where he elected to apply for Legal Aid.

In his first two court appearances at the East London Magistrates' Court he had declined to apply for bail or legal representation.

He was arrested after two bags were found at a dumping site containing parts of her body.

"The case of a 25-year-old man who allegedly murdered and dismembered a Fort Hare University student was postponed by the East London magistrate court to the 9 November in order for the accused to consult with his legal representative" said the National Prosecuting Authority's Anelisa Ngcakani.

