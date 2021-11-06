N1 South reopens after four people died in Limpopo head-on collision

Officials said the incident happened after a small Kia truck and a heavy motor vehicle collided head-on earlier on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG- The N1 South near the Baobab toll-gate in Limpopo has now been fully reopened after a head-on collision that killed four people leaving one critically injured.

The Limpopo Transport Department's Mike Maringa said the Kia was trying to overtake unsafely when it collided with an oncoming vehicle.

"The MEC for the department of transport and community safety Mme Mavhungu-Lerule Ramakhanya has sent messages of condolences

to the four people that perished in that accident. She's also urging people using the N1 to drive with caution and also observe the rules of the road".



In a separate accident here in Johannesburg -on Saturday morning- a man and woman were killed and two others injured, including a 10-year-old girl, when their vehicle rolled on the R59 in the Meyerton area.

