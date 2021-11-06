KwaZulu-Natal police investigating fatal shooting outside councilor's house

Three men were alleged to have opened fire at security officials outside a councilor's Kwamashu premises on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of attempted murder and robbery after a fatal shooting at a councilor's house in Kwamashu.

Three men were alleged to have opened fire at security officials outside the councilor's premises in C section on Friday.

One suspect was killed during the shootout while a security guard was injured and taken to hospital.

The two others managed to flee the scene with a firearm stolen from the security guard.

The police's Jay Naicker explained, "The two remaining suspects fled the scene, taking a firearm off one of the security officials with them. Police are investigating a charge of attempted murder, robbery and an inquest."