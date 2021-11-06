Kaizer Chiefs beats Orlando Pirates 2-1 at Soweto Derby

Chiefs first counter-attack saw Khama Billiat win a foul just outside the penalty box as the preceding effort was sent over the crossbar.

JOHANNESBURG- Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the DStv Prem log with a 2-1 Soweto Derby victory against Orlando Pirates.

In the early stages Pirates looked to keep the ball and force the Glamour Boys on the counter.

Chiefs first counter-attack saw Khama Billiat win a foul just outside the penalty box as the preceding effort was sent over the crossbar.

Moments later the crossbar on the other side was shaking. Deon Hotto found Fortune Makaringe in the box whose shot left the Chiefs defenders and ‘keeper rooted to ground as it hit the bar and bounced out of play.