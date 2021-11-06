Kaizer Chiefs beats Orlando Pirates 2-1 at Soweto Derby
Chiefs first counter-attack saw Khama Billiat win a foul just outside the penalty box as the preceding effort was sent over the crossbar.
JOHANNESBURG- Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the DStv Prem log with a 2-1 Soweto Derby victory against Orlando Pirates.
In the early stages Pirates looked to keep the ball and force the Glamour Boys on the counter.
Moments later the crossbar on the other side was shaking. Deon Hotto found Fortune Makaringe in the box whose shot left the Chiefs defenders and ‘keeper rooted to ground as it hit the bar and bounced out of play.
The Bucaneers continued to play the possession game with Kwame Peprah coming closest, shooting wide twice in the space of a minute.
The chances soon dried-up for them the longer the first half went – Makaringe once again running to the Chiefs box late for a free header that went wide of the post. The Bucs bossed the opening half with 65% of the ball.
After the break Amakhosi were much improved as Billat found Keagan Dolly who slotted home the opener in the 49th minute.
Following the initial surprise of conceding Pirates recollected themselves and held onto the ball in search of their equaliser – Erick Mathoho standing tall and defending cross into the Chiefs box.
The drama unfolded late on when in the 87th minute Daniel Akpeyi bent under the growing pressure and spilled the ball into the waiting path of Linda Mntambo.
In Stoppage time Olisa Ndah misjudged the path of a ball and clumsily brought down Billiat in the box, Dolly stepping to the spot and slotting home a 93rd minute winner.
Full time score: (Dolly 49, 90 + 2 pen) Kaizer Chiefs 2 : 1 Orlando Pirates (Mntambo 87)
