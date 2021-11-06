Popular SA show 'How to Ruin Christmas' returns for another season of drama

Netflix says season two of the popular South African show 'How to Ruin Christmas' will launch on the streaming platform on 10 December.

JOHANNESBURG – As if season one didn’t deliver enough drama to last us a decade, one of South Africa’s favourite series How To Ruin Christmas will be back for season two.

Netflix made the announcement on Friday, saying season two was set to launch on the streaming platform on 10 December 2021.

In the first season, Tumi, played by Busi Lurayi, tries to make things right after ruining what should have been her sister's picture perfect Christmas wedding.

And now the highly anticipated second season promises more of the all too familiar family drama, more laughs and more unsolicited monologues from Tumi as the families embark on celebrating Christmas together.

This season picks up a year later and all the burning questions will be answered: Are Tumi and Khaya finally dating? How has life been for the blissful newlyweds Beauty and Sbu since their move to London?

Since the gang has finally made peace with one another, they expect to enjoy a quiet, intimate Christmas celebration, but things quickly go pear-shaped as an unexpected event shakes both families and sees them banding together to make the most of an unfortunate situation.

Creator Rethabile Ramaphakela said: “Off the back of season one, we know the audience wants answers so now, they will finally get them as we invite everyone back into the lives of the Sellos and Twalas. How to Ruin Christmas season two will still bring that chaotic but relatable family drama with everyone’s favourite black sheep, Tumi Sello, at the centre of it all. We have some new faces joining the cast as well as a big twist that will have you reaching for your tissues.”



The second season will comprise four episodes.