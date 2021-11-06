GOOD party proud of increased voter support during elections

Party secretary general, Brett Herron, said while other parties analyse their losses this weekend, they'll be thanking the voters who've placed their confidence in them.

CAPE TOWN - GOOD party leaders said they're proud of the increased voter support received during this week's elections.

It was the first time the opposition took part in the Local Government Elections.

Across the country, the party scored 42 council seats in total 36 of which are in the Western Cape.

"We now have representation in the City of Cape Town and a number of municipalities across the Western Cape Province. We are growing, multiplying like some parties, so we are encouraged by that".

More importantly, Herron said he and his team are eager to uplift marginalized voices, especially in the DA-led City of Cape Town.

"We also want to give a voice to those who supported us and change the dialogue and the debate . So most towns and cities we will hear voices championing social justice and spacial justice which are really important issues which have been neglected by our government".