Four people dead in Limpopo head-on crash

JOHANNESBURG - Four people have been killed during a head-on collision along the N1 south near the Baobab Tollgate in Limpopo.

Authorities said the accidents involved a small Kia truck and a heavy motor vehicle.

The Limpopo Transport Department's Mike Maringa explained, “It is alleged that the Kia was trying to overtake unsafely when it collided with an oncoming vehicle. Four people died on impact, including the driver and passengers. The driver of the heavy motor vehicle survived with serious injuries.”