Eskom warns South Africans that stage two load shedding will last the weekend

The utility implemented stage four load shedding on Friday afternoon, citing breakdowns at various power stations.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says stage two load shedding is expected for the rest of the weekend as it battles to keep the lights on.

Added to this, the power utility said it had low fuel reserves that help its back-up generators.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said they were now planning for the week ahead.