Despite the rain and cold the Boks are victorious against Wales
The Boks suffered an early blow with Damian Willemse leaving the field to be assessed for a head injury.
JOHANNESBURG - The Boks have begun their end of year tour on a high beating Wales 23-18.
The Springboks were on the back foot from the start – penalized a number of times with Wales flyhalf Dan Bigga capitalizing.
Bigga surpassed 500 test points for Wales during the match.
For the visitors, Handre Pollard was on target, making the best of the penalties afforded to the Boks with Elton Jantjies taking over the kicking duties.
As Damian Willemse comes off with Frans Steyn on at fullback, Biggar puts Wales back in the lead with his second penalty goal from a Bok transgression straight from the restart. The hosts lead 6-3 after 14 minutes. #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #WALvRSASpringboks (@Springboks) November 6, 2021
He was replaced by Frans Steyn who became highly valuable in the attack.
But both sides saw their props go off with yellow cards – Ox Nche for a high tackle – as be grabbed at the ball.
A short while later, his opposite number Rhys Carre also left the field.
Wales were up 12-9 at half-time.
The start of the second half saw the Boks change their front row.
This seemed to energize the visitors who opened up the attack – with Frans Steyn slotting a long-range kick.
Wales take a three-point lead into the break. #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #WALvRSA pic.twitter.com/jDAmqZxlEGSpringboks (@Springboks) November 6, 2021
A spectator was also dragged off the field as Wales advanced towards the line. This caused much consternation.
And then Makazole Mapimpi went over the line – only to have Eben Etzebeth declared offside.
But Malcolm Marx returned the favour – going over the line.
This edged the visitors ahead – with Jantjies slotting a penalty just before full time.
As the rain pelted down at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, it became a difficult match – but the spectators didn’t mind – braving the wet weather – along with the Boks who battled to the very end.
Its been a hard slog in the first 40 minutes on a wet night in Cardiff. #StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #WALvRSA pic.twitter.com/aHzwQy2318Springboks (@Springboks) November 6, 2021