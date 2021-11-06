Despite the rain and cold the Boks are victorious against Wales

The Boks suffered an early blow with Damian Willemse leaving the field to be assessed for a head injury.

JOHANNESBURG - The Boks have begun their end of year tour on a high beating Wales 23-18.

The Springboks were on the back foot from the start – penalized a number of times with Wales flyhalf Dan Bigga capitalizing.

Bigga surpassed 500 test points for Wales during the match.

For the visitors, Handre Pollard was on target, making the best of the penalties afforded to the Boks with Elton Jantjies taking over the kicking duties.

