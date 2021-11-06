CT's new mayor looks forward to protecting residents from loadshedding

Part of his campaign trail included promises that the City would one day no-longer solely rely on coal-power from Eskom.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's new mayor-elect is looking forward to the day where the City will be able to protect residents against all stages of blackouts. With a 58% win Geordin Hill-Lewis will transition to power next week.

Eskom customers are currently in stage 2 load shedding due to breakdowns.Hill-lewis said the return of load shedding this week was a testament his promises.

"Our business for the next five years is to protect Cape Town from load shedding, it's going to take time but when you look at what is happening now, its absolutely necessary".

He is set to become the City's youngest ever mayor.

"I have a sense of excitement about the job ahead".