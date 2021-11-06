Convicted serial killer Nomia Ndlovu showed no remorse, says judge

The judge in the case of convicted murderer Nomia Ndlovu says she failed to show any remorse towards the families of her victims.

JOHANNESBURG - The judge in the case of convicted murderer Nomia Ndlovu says she failed to show any remorse towards the families of her victims even though she had asked for their forgiveness.

ALSO READ:

-Judge refuses serial killer Nomia Ndlovu's application to appeal ruling

-Nomia Ndlovu asks families of her murder victims for forgiveness

-Convicted killer Nomia Ndlovu asks to be moved to Joburg to be closer to family

Judge Ramarumo Monama sentenced the former police officer to six life terms for the murders of five family members and her former lover, Maurice Mabasa, so she could cash in on insurance policies worth nearly R1.4 million.

The partner of one of Ndlovu’s victims Zanele Motha told the court that he had always known that Ndlovu was guilty of killing the mother of his three children.

Jabulani Nhlapo said he did not believe the convicted serial killer was remorseful.

Monama agreed after Ndlovu said she was only asking for forgiveness because the families had been made to believe she was guilty.

Monama said Ndlovu was not a candidate for rehabilitation and should be removed from society for a very long time.