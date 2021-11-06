Numsa and aviation associations ‘disturbed' by decision keeping Mango grounded

The SA Cabin Crew Association, Mango Pilots Association and Numsa are disturbed by SAA's decision to not support any capital injection for Mango.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca), Mango Pilots Association (MPA) and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) say they are disturbed by the position taken by the South African Airways (SAA) board to not support any capital injection for Mango to resume operations.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said SAA was forcing the hand of the Mango business rescue practitioner Sipho Sono by compelling him to keep Mango grounded despite his desperate attempts to get Mango planes back into the sky by the end of the year. In the meantime, Numsa has called for the airline to be mothballed.

She said the aviation sector had already lost thousands of jobs this year with at least 3,200 direct jobs at SAA and another 1,850 expected to be cut at SAA Technical.

The airline went into business rescue in July.