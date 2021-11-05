With poll results in, ANC & DA begin talks with other parties to control metros

The fierce battle will climax in coming weeks after they failed to win an outright majority in six out of eight of them.

JOHANNESBURG - WIth the battle lost amongst voters in the country’s highly prized metros, both the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the African National Congress (ANC) are now in desperate talks with other political parties, hoping to tip the scales in their respective favours.

The shock outcome of the 1 November elections is eThekwini, where the ANC lost its governing majority, declining to 42.2%.

The loss in the ANC’s biggest region has been attributed to internal battles by the provincial leadership of the party, meaning that the party is now left in control of just Mangaung in the Free State and Buffalo City in the Eastern Cape.

In Gauteng, the party has declined in support in all three metros, with Ekurhuleni – its flagship municipality - registering a whopping 10% loss compared to 2016.

The opposition DA maintained its outright majority in the Cape Town metro, winning with 58.2%, a far cry from its two-thirds majority in 2016.

