The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

On EWN.co.za this morning, South Africa’s local government begins a new chapter, with the 2021 municipal elections producing surprises. With the elections declared free and fair, the IEC says the ANC still dominates in the country’s 213 municipalities, having achieved a majority in 161 of them. The Democratic Alliance remains the main opposition, with a majority in 13 municipalities. The Inkatha Freedom Party also bagged a majority in 10 municipalities – all in KwaZulu-Natal. The number of hung municipalities has more than doubled from the 2016 figure – ushering in a record number of coalitions on the cards.

The Independent Electoral Commission says the 2021 municipal elections were characterised by uncertainty and tested us as a nation. The commission had just 42 days to prepare for the polls, following a Constitutional Court ruling in September which said they must be held this year. The IEC had asked they be set back to early 2022. Last night, the electoral agency declared the elections free and fair.

Political analysts say the results from the 2021 local government elections show a major shift in the country's political landscape. As the dust settles following the lowest voter turnout in South Africa's young democracy, analysts say the numbers from the polls show citizens want a different kind of local government and a move away from two dominant parties.

With the battle lost amongst voters in the country’s highly prized metros, both the DA and the ANC are now in desperate talks with other political parties, hoping to tip the scales in their respective favours. The fierce battle will climax in coming weeks after they failed to win an outright majority in six out of eight of them.

Opposition parties are pleased that they have kept the ANC's majority below the 50% mark in the local government elections. The governing party has claimed a total of 161 councils and over 46% of the vote. That's down from 53.9% in the 2016 municipal elections. It may be three years away, but political parties are using the outcome of this year's municipal elections as a launchpad for the 2024 presidential and provincial elections, buoyed by the decline in the ANC's majority support.

The 2021 Local Government Elections saw increased support for smaller parties. In Cape Town, the DA managed to scrape together the majority vote with just over 58%, followed by the ANC with 18.6%. In third place is the EFF, followed by newcomers the Good Party and the Cape Coloured Congress. Former MP and co-founder of the now-defunct Independent Democrats Avril Harding says the success of smaller parties has more to do with 'suffering' such as poverty.

The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay says it's preparing a takeover of the metro through a coalition with the EFF and smaller parties. The ANC says it has also started the process of shortlisting mayors to head metros and municipalities under its control.

There has been another major discovery at the Cradle of Humankind - this time the partial skull of a Homo Naledi child. Professor Lee Berger of Wits University and a team of international researchers made the discovery at the Rising Star cave, the site of other major discoveries, back in September 2017. However, the information has only been made public now. The parts of the skull and teeth of the child nicknamed "Letti" are believed to belong to a four-year-old child who died almost 250,000 years ago.

In international news, global CO2 emissions are set to rebound to pre-pandemic levels next year, according to an assessment published on Thursday as countries signed up to fossil-fuel cutting pledges criticised as too vague by campaigners.

Swedish pop sensation ABBA made a comeback on Friday with their new album Voyage, nearly 40 years after they split up, with a digital avatar concert eventually planned in London.

Ramaphosa: Let us work as one for a SA of equality and shared prosperity - President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the closing ceremony of the Local Government elections.