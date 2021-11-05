Stage 4 blackouts to start from 2pm on Friday, says Eskom

Eskom on Friday implemented stage 4 blackouts after a number of generating units tripped or were taken out of service.

JOHANNESBURG - Stage 4 load shedding has been implemented from 2pm on Friday until 5am on Saturday.

Thereafter stage 2 load shedding will continue until 5am on Monday morning.

Eskom has been battling to keep the lights on - bringing power back for voting - but then returning South Africa to blackouts.

Eskom says it has multiple problems.

These includes the shutdown of three generating units at the Kendal power station, units tripping at the Tutuka and Matimba power stations and the delayed return to service of a unit each at Majuba and Lethabo power stations.

Added to this, spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha has revealed they have low fuel reserves.

He said some generating units were expected to return to service overnight.