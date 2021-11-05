Please get vaccinated against COVID: Expert pleads with South Africans

Almost 23 million doses have been administered since the mass inoculation campaign got under way.

CAPE TOWN - Government's coronavirus vaccines stats are showing a drop in uptake over the past week.

This comes as an expected fourth wave of infections looms.

Dr Jo Barnes - from Stellenbosch University's department of global health - has once again pleaded with people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Unvaccinated people have five times the risk of infection and if you do get infected, a 20 times higher risk of dying from complications.”

Barnes said it was proven that vaccinations work.

“The vaccines really work, so please try to overcome your fear and get vaccinated. It’s not only for yourself, but for your community and our economy.”

South Africa's fourth wave is forecast to begin as early as this month.