Northern Cape struck by first brown locust outbreak of the season

The Northern Cape Agriculture and Environmental Affairs Department expects more outbreaks as the province had received good rain over the past few weeks.

CAPE TOWN - The Northern Cape Department of Agriculture and Environmental Affairs on Friday confirmed the first brown locust outbreak of the season.

The department said the locusts had been seen in some parts of the ZF Mgcawu and Pixley ka Seme districts. In the Pixley ka Seme District, they had been seen in Niekerkshoop, Sutherland and Richmond.

The locust swarm has also been spotted in Upington, Pofadder, Marydale, Langklip and Groblershoop.

The outbreak comes because of changes in weather patterns and recent rainfall.

The department said it was expecting more outbreaks in other districts as the province had received good rain over the past few weeks.

It said with help from the National Department of Agriculture, a team of locust controllers had been dispatched to control the spread.