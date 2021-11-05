Serial killer Nomia Ndlovu handed six life sentences

She was found guilty last month on six counts of murder, attempted murder, and defeating the ends of justice.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted murderer and fraudster Nomia Ndlovu has been sentenced to six life terms.

Handing down sentence in the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge, Judge Ramarumo Monama said Ndlovu should be given the maximum penalty.

This included orchestrating the murders of five relatives and her former lover, as well defrauding insurance companies of nearly R1.4 million.

Earlier criminologist, Elmarie Myburgh testified that there were no exceptional circumstances that would permit the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.

Myburgh said Ndlovu was classified as a serial killer.

“She has never shown any remorse for the crimes and as a result, she shows no empathy for their families.”