Nomia Ndlovu asks families of her murder victims for forgiveness

Maria Mushwana (72) broke down during pre-sentencing proceedings when she was asked to detail the emotional and financial strain she'd suffered since the death of her grandson, Brilliant Mashego.

JOHANNESBURG - The grandmother of one of Nomia Ndlovu's victims has broken down during pre-sentencing proceedings when she was asked to detail the emotional and financial strain she'd suffered since the death of Brilliant Mashego.

The Johannesburg High Court is sitting in Palm Ridge on Friday where convicted multiple-killer Ndlovu has asked for forgiveness from the victim's families.

Ndlovu said that she knew that the families have been made to believe that she was guilty but she maintained that she was not.

Maria Mushwana (72) said that she had treated Brilliant as one of her own children, saying that his death had been devastating.

"I don't know what to say. I'm overwhelmed. It's difficult for me," Mushwana said.

Ndlovu, a former police officer, was found guilty of orchestrating the murders of five relatives and her former lover as well defrauding insurance companies of nearly R1.4 million between 2012 and 2018.

Justice Mabasa, the brother of one Ndlovu's six victims, said that she killed his brother like a dog and he may only consider forgiving her if she told the truth about where and how Maurice Mabasa was killed.

"My brother was killed, she killed my brother like a dog and threw him on an open veld. If I get to know how my brother died, perhaps I could find it in my mind as to whether I could forgive her," Justice Mabasa said.