No major red flags of COVID rules being broken during elections: Health Dept

The department said it had not received any reports of mass gatherings in contravention of regulations despite thousands of South Africans queuing to vote.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health on Friday said there had been no major red flags of COVID-19 regulations being ignored before and on voting day but warned the picture would only get clearer later.

More than 63,000 people received their first or second COVID-19 jab on voting day but government remained concerned about the general low turnout at vaccine sites.

The department’s acting director general Nicholas Crisp was optimistic that there would not be any spikes in the infection rate or hospitalisations linked to the local government elections.

He warned that it was still early days and the data collected over the next few days would give a clearer picture of how the virus spread among citizens during campaign rallying and gatherings.

Experts are estimating that by the middle of November, data could show if there was a high number of COVID-19 transmissions.

