No complaints about COVID protocols being ignored on election day - Health Dept

The Health Department's acting Director-General Nicholas Crisp said that they were never really concerned about COVID-19 health protocols being ignored on voting day and were more concerned by the impact of rallies in the run-up to the elections.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department said that it had not received any complaints about mass crowding on voting day or so-called superspreader events.

In some areas, voters complained to the media about a lack of social distancing in the queues at voting stations and that some people were allowed to take part in the process even though they weren't wearing their masks properly.

The department is concerned about the rallies that took place in the weeks before the 1 November polls.

"We've seen queues at shopping malls and people looking for food and other goods, we didn't see huge reports of people not wearing masks," Crisp said.

He said that there was currently a low transmission rate, which couldn't have come at a better time.

"Now we've got a situation where there's low transmission and hopefully that's protected us - the timing couldn't have been better, there's very low transmission rate at the end of the third wave."

It's still early days and the department is now closely watching the COVID-19 infection rate to see if there is any link between the elections and the mass campaigning in the run-up to voting day.