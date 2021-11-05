KZN voting station venue vandalised days after voters' names not found on roll

Residents of the Dalton hostel smashed the windows of a TVET college campus and they protested in the streets, burning rubble and tyres.

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is calling for the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to urgently investigate why residents in some eThekwini wards were not able to find their names on the voter's roll, leading to violent overnight protests.

On Thursday night, a voting station was vandalised and property was damaged at a venue that was used as a voting station on Monday.

Residents of the Dalton hostel smashed the windows of a TVET college campus and they protested in the streets, burning rubble and tyres.

It's alleged that IEC officials couldn't find their names on the voter's roll on election day and turned residents away on Monday.

IFP eThekwini metro chairperson, Mdu Nkosi: "Some IEC officials do agree that it was their mistake as their equipment couldn't work on the day. But as the IFP we are not in support of any form of violence to show your anger. We're going to write to them [the IEC] with our objection and we're hoping that they're going to respond very quickly."