IMF praises Kenya's policies, reaches deal on next aid tranche

WASHINGTON - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday praised Kenya's economic policies, saying a staff team had reached an agreement to release the next instalment of $264 million under the country's ongoing aid programme.

"The authorities have remained firmly committed to their economic program in this complex environment," IMF team leader Mary Goodman said in a statement, adding that Kenya "outperformed on their fiscal target" for the year.

The IMF team conducted the second review of the country's performance under the $2.3 billion, 38-month aid programme approved in April.

The board of the Washington-based crisis lender still must approve the agreement to release the next tranche of aid, which would bring the total funds released to the African nation this year to $984 million.

While the country's economic rebound continues and tax revenues have increased, challenges remain, including the ongoing threat from the COVID-19 pandemic and the need to protect vulnerable populations, the official said.

"Reducing debt vulnerabilities requires continued strong adherence to the multi-year fiscal consolidation effort," Goodman said.

With elections coming up next year, "The political calendar is also a source of uncertainty."

The fund projects Kenya's economy will expand by 5.6% this year after a slight contraction in 2020.