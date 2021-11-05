IEC urges new and returning councillors to be honest and ethical

Councillors from over 200 municipalities are expected to be sworn in within two weeks. They'll also have to undergo training.

JOHANNESBURG - Over 10,000 new and returning councillors will now have to get to work.

With a turnout of 12.3 million South Africans from a voter's roll of more than 26 million, the numbers fell far short of expectations.

There are also now a record 66 hung municipalities, where political parties will jostle to place their candidates through coalitions.

Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) chairperson Glen Mashinini: "Go out and ensure that our communities develop and live in peace. Go out and through your honest, ethical work, guarantee the future of our children."

The IEC declared the 2021 local government elections as "free and fair". Addressing a gathering that comprised senior government officials and leaders of various political parties in Tshwane on Thursday, the IEC's chairperson Glen Mashinini expressed his satisfaction.

"This pre-eminent independent electoral institution is proud that it is still flying high the banner of electoral integrity".

But he also admitted that the elections were not flawless.

"We are satisfied that, bar a few incidents, for which we apologise, that we have delivered quality elections. The commission is happy to report that our unique political party liaison committee system is working. It is through this system that we caught an electoral officer who had transgressed our electoral laws by stuffing ballots into a box."

