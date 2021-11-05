Generation unit trip, conveyor belt issues see stage 2 power cuts return

The power utility said that a unit tripped at the Tutuka power station while three units were taken offline at the Kendal power station and a fourth is expected to be shut down due to problems with the coal conveyor belt.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will implement stage two power cuts from 11am on Friday after a number of generating units tripped or were taken out of service.

The rolling power cuts are expected to extend into the weekend, Eskom said.

The power utility said that a unit tripped at the Tutuka power station while three units were taken offline at the Kendal power station and a fourth is expected to be shut down due to problems with the coal conveyor belt.

"The conveyor belts supplying these units are currently not running due to a power fault. No coal is reaching the station at this point," Eskom said on Twitter.

A unit each at the Lethabo and Majuba power plants were also delayed in returning to service.

Earlier this week and barely a day after South Africans went to the polls, the country was hit with stage two power cuts after two units tripped and two more units were forced offline.

Last month, the power cuts were escalated to stage four, meaning that citizens were subjected to three bouts of power cuts in a 24-hour period.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said on Thursday that the Public Enterprises Department was working closely with Eskom to limit the number of days that South Africans had to put up with power cuts.

Gungubele said that the government understood how much this pained citizens.

"The Department of Public Enterprises is working closely with the board of Eskom and want their management to limit the daily duration of load shedding and the period this intervention will be required," said Gungubele.