Gauteng motorists warned to brace for delays due to rain & load shedding

JOHANNESBURG - With a warning that more rain is expected on Friday evening, emergency services are urging Gauteng residents to be cautious on the roads and avoid low-lying areas.

Frustrated motorists have been affected by some congestion on the roads and adding to the chaos are traffic lights that are out due to load shedding.

JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said the rain, coupled with power cuts, were expected to cause delays and stoked fears of prolonged disruptions.

“Motorists are reminded to drive with extra caution in the rain and they should not speed.”

With sustained downpours expected to continue across vast parts of the metro, the City of Johannesburg’s emergency medical services are on high alert.