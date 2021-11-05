Don't compare Springbok Women to the men's team, says coach Stanley Raubenheimer As the Springbok Women embark on career-changing international games, coach Stanley Raubenheimer wants South Africa to understand just how much sportswomen have to go through to play a game the country loves. Springbok Women

Babalwa latsha

Stanley Raubenheimer

Zintle mpupha CAPE TOWN - Just before the Springbok Women (or Imbokodo as they’ve fondly become known) jetted off to Europe for their first games outside of the South African borders since 2018, head coach Stanley Raubenheimer caught up with Eyewitness News Sport regarding the women’s game and more. The Bok women will play in three Test matches against France, Wales and the Barbarians, as well as a competitive match against England U20s. These games are vital as South Africa build up to the 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand, which has been postponed to 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions. It’s the first time since 2014 that South Africa will be at a Women’s Rugby World Cup, and it will only be their fourth World Cup appearance overall. It’s no secret that the women’s team don’t have the same budgets or resources as the Springbok men, granted the men’s side is more established and have won three World Cups while producing some of the world’s best players. So, imagine having two sides of that quality in one country? SA Rugby have clearly been thinking along those lines as well, this is the first year that they introduced a double round Premier Division tournament that featured six teams and was broadcast on SuperSport before the Currie Cup games. READ:

Springbok Women's Zintle Mpupha: we need to play more rugby to learn faster Line-outs are poetry in motion according to our locks..#NovemberSeries2021 #TogetherMovingForward pic.twitter.com/vkD8akhQDL Springbok Women (@WomenBoks) November 4, 2021 PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE Head coach Stanley Raubenheimer, who was appointed in 2018 with one of the main objectives to lead the team to the World Cup, has great admiration for how his players have managed to get through this season. “Our players don’t play enough rugby, it’s not a secret, and to have a double-round premiership competition where we could play 10 matches this year was invaluable the experience for the players. The reality is that you had a group of players who had to be ready without any rugby and play 10 matches back-to-back, it speaks volumes of the caliber of players we’ve got in South Africa – the tenacity, the real commitment, the attitude of all women’s rugby players in South Africa. I just take my hat off to them." He continued: “They didn’t have eight weeks preparation like the men, they didn’t have X, Y and Z; they didn’t have the resources, whatever you want to say, they came in cold, and they had to play 10 matches on short notice, and they came through that competition, in my view, with flying colours.” According to a 2020 survey done by SA Rugby this year, there are 3,942 registered female rugby players in the country. Whether it’s due to the recent TV exposure or the World Cup qualification, the number of registered players has grown by almost 1,000 in a year. In 2019, 3,057 women’s rugby players in South Africa. Two South African players also signed professional contracts overseas. Babalwa Latsha became the first African women’s player to go pro with SD Eibar Femenino in 2020 and then recently, Zintle Mpupha signed with Exeter Chiefs. The women’s rugby leagues overseas are more established and better funded. On this side of the world though, women’s rugby is still an amateur sport. @zintlempuphas local knowledge of what the #WomenBoks can expect in their #NovemberSeries2021 will hopefully stand the team in good stead

More here: https://t.co/30HZmBe0v5#TogetherMovingForward pic.twitter.com/zWCF3Hgtyw Springbok Women (@WomenBoks) November 2, 2021

LIMITED ACCESS TO BASIC AMENITIES

Raubenheimer said the need for international experienced has been recognised in South Africa, but also said there's a catch-22.

“You want more players to go overseas, you want them to pick up the experience, but you also don’t want to send people overseas for the sake of sending someone overseas and then they don’t give a good account of themselves because of reasons outside of their control. SA Rugby is doing a fantastic job of putting the infrastructure in place, hence this double-round premiership competition. Looking at what’s happening at their home unions, we need to jack that up a bit more to have proper conditioning coaches and medical staff for the women’s game locally first, so when an athlete goes overseas she doesn’t look out of her depth and she actually understands what it is to be a professional rugby player.”

The coach says repeatedly that things are very different in the women’s game, despite the players also wearing the famous Springbok emblem on their chests and heading on an end-of-year tour:

“We have to be inventive in the women’s game and you can’t compare yourself to what is happening in the men’s game. So, what we’ve done after our camp the last eight to nine weeks weeks, we trained in different hubs. Across the country the girls were kept busy within their union structure, through some of the SA Rugby infrastructure – the Youth Training Centre coaches were involved and then coaches from the union side.”

What seems like mere basics for every team in a rugby-mad country like South Africa - having access to their home stadiums gym or high-performance centers, physiotherapists, ice baths or even the physical field you play on - the women need special permission to use the amenities. Raubenheimer commended the unions for assisting the women's team, even if it is a little.

“We know from a resource point there’s challenges within the sport generally. But I am very glad there’s at least a willingness from unions to assist where they can by allowing the players to train on the field, access to the gym facilities of senior teams, having a little bit of access to the medical team when they are available for the players.”