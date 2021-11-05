Judge refuses serial killer Nomia Ndlovu’s application to appeal ruling

The judge said he did not believe the convicted serial killer was a candidate for rehabilitation.

JOHANNESBURG - Judge Ramarumo Monama has dismissed an application by convicted murderer Nomia Ndlovu’s lawyer to appeal her conviction and sentence.

The former cop has been sentenced to six life terms in prison for the murders of five family members and her former lover, Maurice Mabasa, so she could cash in on insurance policies worth nearly R1.4 million.

Handing down sentence in the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge, the judge said he did not believe the convicted serial killer was a candidate for rehabilitation.

Dismissing the application for leave to appeal, Monama said no other court would reach a different conclusion.

Earlier criminologist, Elmarie Myburgh testified that Ndlovu was classified as a serial killer.

“She has never shown any remorse for the crimes and as a result, she shows no empathy for their families.”

Ndlovu was also sentenced to five years in prison for defeating the ends of justice, 10 years for each of four counts of fraud, another 10 years each for seven counts of incitement to commit murder, and an additional 10 years for the attempted murder of her mother.

The sentences will run concurrently.