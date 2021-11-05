Convicted killer Nomia Ndlovu asks to be moved to Joburg to be closer to family

Ndlovu, a former police officer, was found guilty of orchestrating the murders of five relatives and her former lover as well defrauding insurance companies of nearly R1.4 million between 2012 and 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - Pre-sentencing proceedings in the case of convicted killer Nomia Ndlovu are expected to begin in the Johannesburg High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Friday.

While delivering his verdict last month, Judge Ramarumo Monama said that the State had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt, rejecting Ndlovu’s version that she had nothing to do with the murders and just happened to be nearby when the killings happened.

Ndlovu said that she has welcomed the decision of the court and had made peace with it.

The convicted killer has, however, made a request to be moved from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria to the Johannesburg Correctional Centre to be closer to her family members who were still alive.

"The reason for this request is because most of my family members are living in and around the Johannesburg area. Even when I was first imprisoned in Johannesburg, it was easier for them to gain access and come visit me at the prison," Ndlovu said through her lawyer.