Capitec: Naked client at Strand branch didn’t have any declined transactions

Capitec said it had completed its investigation after a naked woman was caught on camera wrecking a Cape Town branch.

CAPE TOWN - Capitec on Thursday said the naked client who trashed its branch in a viral video did not have any transactions declined prior to the incident.

On Thursday, a video went viral showing the unidentified woman, wearing nothing but shoes, grabbing a computer screen from an employee's desk and throwing it on the floor of a Strand branch in Cape Town.

The bank confirmed that the woman was a client of theirs who had money in her account.

However, Capitec said she did not have any declined transactions or credit applications as was speculated online.

According to the bank, the woman was escorted out of a nearby store by security before undressing and entering the Capitec branch.

"We ask that South Africans respect her dignity. We are deeply concerned about her and will not be making further comment to protect her privacy and health. The local police, who have assisted her with similar instances in the past, are dealing with the matter in a dignified manner," the bank said on Twitter.