Capitec confirms naked woman a client, claims she was also at nearby restaurant

On Thursday, a video went viral showing the unidentified woman, wearing nothing but shoes, grabbing a computer screen from a Capitec employee's desk and throwing it on the floor.

JOHANNESBURG - Capitec claims that the naked woman who walked into one of their branches in Cape Town had a similar meltdown at an adjacent restaurant as well.

In the footage, the staffer can be seen making a frantic call.

The bank, on Thursday, said that it would be investigating the reason for her behaviour but so far they'd not been able to establish what sparked her fury.

The bank has confirmed that she only had a savings account with them.