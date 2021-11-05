Buoyed by ANC's decline, parties to use poll results to plan for 2024 elections

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s John Steenhuizen said that it had secured a respectable result to confidently plan for the 2024 national elections.

JOHANNESBURG - It may be three years away, but political parties are using the outcome of this year’s municipal elections as a launch pad for the 2024 presidential and provincial elections, buoyed by the decline in the African National Congress (ANC)’s majority support.

According to final results from the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the governing party only managed to secure majority votes in 161 councils, the Democratic Alliance (DA) clinched 13, followed by the IFP with 10.

For the ANC, it’s back to the drawing board after it declined to below 50% nationally.

Its head of elections, Fikile Mbalula, has conceded that its own weaknesses had cost the party some of its strongholds.

"We need to build a strong social compact between ourselves and the people, we need to narrow the gap in terms of the trust deficit. It is there. People told us in Soweto 'we will vote but we know on Wednesday, you will disappear'. We became visitors among our people instead of becoming residents.

The DA’s John Steenhuizen said that it had secured a respectable result to confidently plan for the 2024 national elections.

"What we will be doing is keeping a very close eye on 2024 and the actions that we take today are going to be able to bolster that project in 2024 to bring the ANC below 50% at a national and provincial level."

ActionSA’s Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate, Tlhogi Moseki, said that they did not reach all of their ambitious targets but it was a good start as a new entrant to the political space.

"We were hoping to take over these municipalities, we had a clear target of taking over Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, Johannesburg, eThekwini, KwaDuduza and Newcastle. We worked tirelessly to achieve that but it is clear that we still have a lot of voter education that needs to be instilled in our people's minds."

Meanwhile, the Good Party has celebrated being the third-biggest party in the Western Cape.

