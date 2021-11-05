Babita Deokaran murder: Accused ‘forced’ to sign a confession, says lawyer

The six men charged with the murder say they were all wrongfully arrested and forced to sign a confession, claiming they were tortured by police.

JOHANNESBURG - The six men charged with the murder of Gauteng Department of Health whistleblower Babita Deokaran say they were all wrongfully arrested and forced to sign a confession, claiming they were tortured by police.

This was said in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court where the six have applied for bail.

Deokaran was shot and killed outside her home in August after dropping her daughter off at school.

Her death is believed to be a targeted hit in connection to her role as a witness in a probe into a PPE fraudulent contract in the department.

One of the men, Siphakanyiswa Dladla, distanced himself from the murder.

Reading his affidavit, Dladla's lawyer Peter Wilkins said his client was made to sign a confession under duress.

He alleged police warned his client that should he not cooperate, he would be harmed.

The State is expected to present its arguments on why the six accused should not be granted bail.