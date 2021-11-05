ANC preparing takeover of NMB metro through coalition with EFF, smaller parties

The ruling party said that it has also started the process of shortlisting mayors to head metros and municipalities under its control.

GQEBERHA - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape's Nelson Mandela Bay said that it was preparing a takeover of the metro through a coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and other smaller parties.

The ruling party said that it has also started the process of shortlisting mayors to head metros and municipalities under its control.

For the first time in democratic South Africa, it received less than 50% of the national voter share. It also lost a significant number votes in municipalities countrywide.

The party said that addressing community concerns raised during the election campaign would be its first order of business.

Its regional coordinator, Luyolo Nqakula, said that they are planning to do more for the residents.

"What we can say as the ANC, notwithstanding the current situation in terms of the outcome, but we’re committed to ensuring there’s service delivery in this particular city. We are committed to ensuring that we’re going to root out corruption."

ALSO READ:

• DA’S Bhanga: ANC, EFF coalition in NMB is a recipe for disaster

• ANC willing to enter coalition with EFF to take control of NMB from DA

• AIM leader willing to sign 'pact with the devil' to get Gqeberha back on track

But outgoing Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor Nqaba Bhanga warned against an ANC and EFF coalition saying that it would destroy the metro.

"To them, it's going to be a disaster and I will wait for them when they take that decision. They will be punished for taking that decision. My worry is that they will break it down because you give them something and they break it down."

The ANC has started its search for new and qualified mayors to lead municipalities it won outright, while it finalises coalition agreements with parties in the country’s many hung councils.