Alleged drug dealer Xolani Dimba’s case postponed

Officers found narcotics worth more than R2.2 million in luggage with his name on it.

FILE:He indicated he needs legal aid because he cannot afford an attorney. Picture: SAPS.
50 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - An alleged drug dealer arrested onboard a long-distance bus has appeared in the Beaufort West Magistrates Court on Friday.

Xolani Dimba was taken into custody at a roadblock this week.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the accused was the first passenger to board the bus at the Durban beach front.

He indicated he needs legal aid because he cannot afford an attorney.

The matter has been postponed until Monday and the State will check whether he has any prior convictions.

