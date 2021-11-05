A star is reborn: The reinvention of Gina Mabasa

Singer, actress and choreographer Gina Mabasa has released a new single but reveals that there were a lot of obstacles in the way, including self-doubt, the coronavirus pandemic and writer's block, to make the song a reality.

JOHANNESBURG - Singer, actress and choreographer Gina Mabasa has released her single called Nyeleti (Star).

The 28-year-old said that she had insecurities about her body shape and her weight which ate at her self-esteem, possibly hindering her performance.

The rising star said that she had put in the work mentally and emotionally and that this single was her way of reintroducing herself to the world as an artist.

"I've never believed in myself. I have always been body conscious and continuously thinking that I lost this competition because of my body, I didn't get a call back for this audition because of my body, but that has all changed, I am re-introducing myself: I am a star," said Mabasa to Eyewitness News.

The artist, who dreams of becoming a world-renowned artist and performing on the international stages, said that she initially had writer's block and struggled to put together a melody but once she listened to her producer's beat, she birthed Nyeleti.

"I remember I got a call from the State Theatre to come perform at a show for Women's Month and I met up with my producer Thato Modika in studio, and he created a beat, but at that point I had writer's block. I couldn't even come up with a melody. He exported the beat and two days later I'm on my bed, manifesting that I am a star, and just like that I sang the whole song from verse to chorus, and I just knew this was the one."