A star is reborn: The reinvention of Gina Mabasa
Singer, actress and choreographer Gina Mabasa has released a new single but reveals that there were a lot of obstacles in the way, including self-doubt, the coronavirus pandemic and writer's block, to make the song a reality.
JOHANNESBURG - Singer, actress and choreographer Gina Mabasa has released her single called Nyeleti (Star).
The 28-year-old said that she had insecurities about her body shape and her weight which ate at her self-esteem, possibly hindering her performance.
The rising star said that she had put in the work mentally and emotionally and that this single was her way of reintroducing herself to the world as an artist.
"I've never believed in myself. I have always been body conscious and continuously thinking that I lost this competition because of my body, I didn't get a call back for this audition because of my body, but that has all changed, I am re-introducing myself: I am a star," said Mabasa to Eyewitness News.
The artist, who dreams of becoming a world-renowned artist and performing on the international stages, said that she initially had writer's block and struggled to put together a melody but once she listened to her producer's beat, she birthed Nyeleti.
"I remember I got a call from the State Theatre to come perform at a show for Women's Month and I met up with my producer Thato Modika in studio, and he created a beat, but at that point I had writer's block. I couldn't even come up with a melody. He exported the beat and two days later I'm on my bed, manifesting that I am a star, and just like that I sang the whole song from verse to chorus, and I just knew this was the one."
TONIGHT dont miss @GinaMabasa premiere on #SASTfringe at 20h00.SA State Theatre (@sastatetheatre) March 14, 2021
Secure your virtual seat here: https://t.co/A7AYnVODZY pic.twitter.com/SnExGAIA8a
The artist said that her music did not fall into a specific genre as she did not like to be boxed in - she's versatile and allowed the music to talk to her.
"So I feel like this genre thing is very limiting, we could just call it modern African music."
Mabasa's career began when she was 12-years-old at church. She later joined the South African Music Award (Sama)-winning Tshwane Youth Gospel Choir in 2009.
"Music saved me. I started singing in school choirs and church choirs. I then joined an independent choir call TYGC group, then auditioned for Clash of the Choirs then that was the beginning of a beautiful thing," Mabasa recalled.
The artist from Soshanguve in Pretoria rose to fame in 2013 when she became part of Team North West in the South African choirs show, Clash of the Choirs, mentored by music legend Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse.
In the same year, she worked on the Samsung S4 Launch with South African recording artists RJ Benjamin, AKA (Kiernan Forbes), Ayo Solanke, Neil and Itu Tshabane. She was also a choir member in South African Idols season 9.
"So in 2013, I entered a competition called Clash of the Choirs, and it so happened that Hot Stix was our mentor. He shared so much knowledge and his experiences with us, I learnt a lot about music from him, he used to call me 'Diva.'"
Mabasa, who studied music at the Vusi Mahlasela Foundation with a focus on music theory and instrument (bass guitar) with Jonas Gwangwa, said that the industry was hard for artists.
"One needs connections without them, you won't get gigs, and it's even harder to get signed by record labels, it's just really hard," she said.
The singer who was part of the cast of Amandla the Musical said that COVID-19 did no favours to her like all other artists.
"COVID literally took me back a lot of steps back. I am back to getting the bare minimum for a gig just because I need to keep busy. COVID killed a lot of artists' spirits. At some point, I started looking for a job in law firms, as I have a diploma in legal studies."
The Nyeleti singer, who has performed on the same stage as Ami Faku, Ncamisa Nqana, Amogelang Ralebepa, Dudu Makhoba, ManaKomba and Rivoningo “Bonny” Nkuna just to name a few, said that she would love to one day work with the legendary Black Coffee.
"I had always dreamed of working with Mam Sibongile Khumalo. She was top of my list, may her soul rest peace. The other artists are Maleh, apparently, I sound like her; I look up to Thandiswa Mazwai, so that's a no-brainer and Black Coffee - the man is a legend."