WATCH LIVE: IEC announces final election results

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is announcing the results of the 2021 municipal elections on Thursday.

The overall election results are worked out at centralised election results operation centres (ROCs) under the control of the IEC; one national ROC based in Pretoria, and one provincial ROC in each province.

South Africans took to voting stations on 1 November to have their say on who will run their municipalities.