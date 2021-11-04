Tshwane residents divided on being led by coalition government

Already burdened by high municipal rates, among other issues, Tshwane residents were now divided on the prospect of being led by another coalition government.

PRETORIA - Already burdened by high municipal rates, among other issues, Tshwane residents are now divided on the prospect of being led by another coalition government.

In another nail-biting race for the capital, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the African National Congress (ANC) were down to the wire, forcing them to go on a charm offensive to bring smaller parties on their side to form a coalition government.

The DA has ruled out the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), while the ANC has an open policy to talks.

ALSO READ:

• As polls return diminished support, ANC expecting tougher coalition talks

• DA open to talks with ActionSA over coalition, says Steenhuisen

• Steenhuisen: DA looking to make solid coalitions that won’t fall apart

• Record number of hung councils kick off coalitions talks

• SA's list of hung municipalities so far

Eyewitness News spoke to residents of Tshwane about the prospect of another coalition government.

"There's a huge difference in the developments made by the DA and the ANC," said one resident.

Another said: "Even if there was a coalition between the DA and the EFF, according to my experience, I didn't see any change."

It was a mixed scorecard from residents for the first-ever coalition for the city. Some felt delivery of services deteriorated while others were full of praise.

"Electricity bills were high, there were many strides but they've never been achieved. If they can point out things they've achieved, I'll say OK," one man said.

Another felt that things were good in the city. He said: "Under the DA, the city is clean. Even Things like street lights are serviced well."

Do the people of Tshwane think a coalition government would work for them?

"For me, any coalition can work. Whether it's EFF or the DA, it can work as long as they can put their egos aside and just focus on service delivery," said a resident.

As political bartering starts in earnest, the residents can only hope that whoever wins in the boardroom will make good on their promises.