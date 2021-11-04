Still no explanation given for blast at Helderberg Denel facility

Days after an explosion at a Denel arms manufacturing plant in Helderberg, there was still no explanation as to what exactly happened or who was responsible.

Rheinmetall Denel Munition said that it had yet to begin its internal investigation and worried community members demanded a meeting with the company.

Late on Sunday night some residents in Macassar, Somerset West, and Strand were shaken awake by an explosion at the plant, the second in recent years.

A plume of smoke and flames were visible for miles, with reports that even residents in the northern suburbs had heard the explosion.

Denel said that their teams had not been allowed inside the affected buildings since Sunday while authorities investigated, but the company did not specify who these authorities were.

Both provincial and national police officials said that they were unaware of any case that had been opened into the incident.

Being a national key point, the compound has been shrouded in secrecy and even workers' unions seem reluctant to speak out.

This latest incident comes as the families of eight other union workers who died in a blast at the same plant back in 2018 were still awaiting answers.

Anti-arms activists fear this latest blast may further delay the justice process.