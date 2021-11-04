SA's list of hung municipalities so far

A hung council refers to when no party has won the majority of the seats therefore making the parties with the most votes or seats as the key decision-makers or known as a coalition municipality.

JOHANNESBURG - As the Independent Electoral Commission continues to capture the 2021 local government elections vote, 52 councils have been declared hung as of 8pm on 3 November. This is a record number - double the 27 after the 2016 municipal polls.

READ MORE: Record number of hung councils kicks off coalitions talks

Political parties are fighting to win seats in councils at various municipalities across the country. When a party wins 50% plus 1 of a municipality's council seats, this means they will govern the municipality.

However, there are instances where a municipality is governed by more than one party and this is known as a coalition municipality.

Coalition municipalities can be a result of hung councils. This happens when one party fails to attain the 50% +1, which is required to govern that municipality but still holds the majority of the seats on its own.

These are the hung councils so far:

WESTERN CAPE: 16 HUNG COUNCILS

Matzikama; DA – 37.3%, ANC – 29.15%, PA – 12.52%



Cederberg; ANC – 35.45%, CE – 27.5%, DA – 20.72%



Saldanha Bay; DA – 46.34%, ANC – 21.66%, GOOD – 13.81%



Witzenberg; DA – 36.64%, ANC – 30.46%, GOOD – 6.25%



Theewaterskloof; DA – 41.67%, ANC – 28.59%, GOOD – 10.16%



Langeberg; DA – 43.63%, ANC – 25.12%, VF Plus – 10.1%



Cape Agulhas; DA – 44.04%, ANC – 26.76%, DLRP – 12.65%



Laingsburg; ANC – 26.25%, KDF – 24.42%, DA – 23.71%



Beaufort West; ANC – 28.31%, DA – 27.11%, PA – 21.93%



Kannaland; ICOSA – 45.2%, ANC – 21.52%, DA – 20.52%



Bitou; DA – 40.36%, ANC – 29.09%, AUF – 9.03%



Knysna; DA – 35.44%, ANC – 33.2%, KIM – 7.9%



Oudtshoorn; DA – 30.06, ANC – 27.72, VF Plus – 12.07%



Prince Albert; DA – 37.44%, KGP – 22.02%, PA – 14.35%



George; DA – 46.54%, ANC – 17.84%, GOOD – 10.46%



Breede Valley; DA – 45.01%, ANC – 23.35%, BO – 9.83%



_In 2016, the province only had eight hung councils out of 25. _

EASTERN CAPE: TWO HUNG COUNCILS

Dr Beyers Naude; ANC – 46.82%; DA – 39.55%, EFF – 4.18%



Kou-Kamma; ANC – 46.35%, DA – 27.47%; PA – 10.89%



In 2016, the province only had one hung council out of 33.

NORTH WEST: NINE HUNG COUNCILS

Nama Khoi; ANC – 42.01%, DA – 30.07%, NCM – 20.84%



Hantam ANC; 44.53%, DA – 28.57%, PA – 7.48%



Karoo Hoogland ANC; 40.48%, DA – 30.16%, PA – 22.08%



Kareeberg; ANC – 44.17%, EFF – 18.71%, KCM – 17.26%



Kheis; ANC – 46.44%, DA – 21.15%, IND – 12.62%



Siyathemba; ANC – 44.4%, SGB – 39.67%, DA – 12.73%



Thembelihle; ANC – 39.81%, EFF – 24.54%, DA – 12.21%



Siyancuma; ANC – 52.12%, DA – 25.1%, IND – 11.19%



Kgatelopele; ANC – 43.69%, PA – 18.47%, DA – 16.97%



_In 2016, the province had three out of 29 hung councils. _

NORTH WEST: TWO HUNG COUNCILS

Lekwa Teemane; ANC – 48.17%, EFF – 23.67%, DA – 9.26%



JB Marks; ANC – 48%, DA – 25.36%, VF Plus – 13.54%



_In 2016, there was only one hung council out of 18. _

LIMPOPO: TWO HUNG COUNCILS

Thabazimbi; ANC – 45.3%, DA – 22.21%, EFF – 20.24%



Modimolle – Mookgophong; ANC – 49.83%, DA – 23.17%, EFF – 14.66%



In 2016, there were two hung councils out of 22.

MPUMALANGA: TWO HUNG COUNCILS

Lekwa; ANC – 42.03%, LCF – 19.43%, DA – 13.36%



Steve Tshwete; ANC – 36.85%, DA – 28.37%, EFF – 14.39%



There were no hung councils in 2016.

GAUTENG: FIVE HUNG COUNCILS

Rand West City; ANC – 45.33%, DA – 23%, EFF – 15.05%



Lesedi; ANC – 50.43%, DA – 20.32%, EFF – 13.53%



Mogale City; ANC – 40.17%, DA – 32.26%, EFF – 13.89%



Emfuleni; ANC – 39.71%, DA – 26.91%, EFF – 15.59%



Merafong City; ANC – 48.97%, DA – 16.15%, EFF – 15.02%



In 2016, there were four out of nine hung councils.

FREE STATE: FOUR HUNG COUNCILS

Nala; ANC – 48.72%, EFF – 23.21%, DA – 9.45%



Maluti – a – Phofung; ANC – 39.2%, MAP16 – 28.55%, EFF – 9.84%



Metsimaholo; ANC – 34.47%, DA – 26.19%, EFF – 25.28%



Moqhaka; ANC – 49.55%, DA – 21.2%, EFF – 11.53%



_In 2016, there was one hung council out of 19. _

KWAZULU-NATAL: 10 HUNG COUNCILS

eDumbe; NFP – 33.54%, ANC – 23.53%, IFP – 23.26%



eMadlangeni; IFP – 35%, ANC – 29.04%, DA – 10.45%



Dannhauser; ANC – 34.97%, IFP – 31.29%, EFF – 10.35%



eNdumeni; ANC – 36.18%, IFP – 35.25%, DA – 14.63%



Maphumulo; ANC – 46.85%, IFP – 42.14%, EFF – 3.27%



uMhlabuyalingana; ANC – 45.64%, IFP – 36.21%, EFF – 4.45%



The province is still awaiting four outstanding councils. In 2016, there were seven out of 44 hung councils.