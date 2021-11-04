Ramaphosa thanks South Africans who voted: ‘You have done your duty’

'By performing this important civic duty you have contributed to strengthening and consolidating democracy. I want to congratulate all South Africans for holding an election that was peaceful, free and fair. The people have spoken,' the president said.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa thanked South Africans who voted in the 2021 municipal elections and said they had done their duty.

“By performing this important civic duty, you have contributed to strengthening and consolidating democracy. I want to congratulate all South Africans for holding an election that was peaceful, free and fair. The people have spoken,” the president said on Thursday night.

Over 12 million South Africans took to the polls on 1 November to cast their votes. Some municipalities saw new political parties govern them while others found themselves being declared as hung.



The president also said South Africans wanted better services and respected that all parties needed to work together.

“If we are to make this a new and better era, we, as leaders, must put aside our differences and work together in a spirit of partnership and common purpose. At the end of the day, we all want the same thing: to better the lives of the South African people. We need to strengthen the trust between citizens and elected representatives through competence, integrity, performance and delivery. Public representatives need to be more visible and active in our communities.”

The Independent Electoral Commission’s Glen Mashinini declared the elections as free and fair.

The electoral commission announced on Thursday evening that it is satisfied that the conditions for free and fair elections were met and that the results of 213 councils are declared as final results.

IEC chair Glen Mashinini said: "Among the factors, which the commission must consider in declaring an election free and fair, is firstly whether the electoral regulations, laws and agreed processes were followed.”

