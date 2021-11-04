Piketberg boy fighting for his life in hospital after falling into a drain

The child's father found him struggling in the green-coloured sewage water when he came home for lunch on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - A two-year-old boy is in a critical but stable condition after being rescued from a drain on a farm in Piketberg.

The Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation's Billy Claasen said the drain, situated just meters away from the homes of farmworkers, should be covered.

“In 2006, there was also another farm where a child fell into a drain and that child died. That could have happened to this child. I hope this child stays alive. But this needs to be stopped, we cannot allow this anymore.”

He said the incident highlights the dangerous living conditions farmworkers in the Western Cape were subjected to and he planned to write to the president about the matter.

